Logan Paul looked like the most hated man on Twitter, Sunday night, after sharing a thread explaining why he didn't like Jordan Peele's newest horror film, Nope. In a series of posts about his problems with the movie, he labeled it "one of the worst" he's seen.

“NOPE is one of the worst movies I’ve seen in a long time. I love Jordan Peele and Keke Palmer can act her ass off, but this movie is objectively slow and confusing with stretched themes that don’t justify the pace," Paul began the thread.



Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images

After launching into several spoiler-ridden reasons why he wasn't a fan of the film, he concluded: “I love Peele, the VFX & aesthetic. But my thesis is this: I can feel him attempting to recreate the shock from Get Out and Us. Mystery, violent allure & cinematic choices made for the sake of reaction instead of [a] legitimate contribution to the storyline killed this movie for me.”

Fans of Peele's newest film were quick to point out Paul's own filmography, which features numerous critically-panned movies including The Thinning and Valley Girl.

One user wrote: “So you’re telling me the movie’s very clear commentary on spectacle (and the lengths people will go to capture it) was totally missed by Logan Paul, the guy that vlogged himself and his friends laughing at a dead body in the Aokigahara forest in Japan. The irony is beyond cosmic.”

Despite Paul's critique, Nope debuted atop the box office for its opening weekend, pulling in $44 million.

Check out Paul's spoiler-filled thread on the movie below.

