Logan Paul will officially face Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 5, WWE COO Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced on Saturday night. The announcement was made during a press conference in Las Vegas, shortly after Paul had challenged the longest-reigning WWE Universal Champion in history.

“It will be a match like no other. It will be a spectacle like no other,” Triple H said in regards to the fight.



Victor Decolongon / Getty Images

He continued: “Logan Paul is a cultural phenomenon. He has more than 100 million social media followers. According to him and his crew, he has the biggest podcast in the world. When it comes to the WWE, his dedication, his passion for this, I can tell you this. Everything that he has done in the small time with us, he has my respect, and I don’t give that easily.”

Later in the night, Reigns taunted Paul by saying that the YouTuber-turned-wrestler is out of his depth in the contest.

“You need to crawl before you walk, and walk before you run,” Reigns said.“When we get to Saudi Arabia, we’re going to smash you … You are in the water with the biggest shark to ever live in WWE.”

Paul joined the WWE back in June, after appearing at WrestleMania 38.

Check out clips from the announcement below.

