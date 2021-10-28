After going eight rounds with the undefeated Floyd Mayweather back in June, former Vine star and current YouTuber Logan Paul cemented himself as a legitimate boxer, entering the sport alongside his brother, Jake.

In the months since his exhibition match with Mayweather, Paul has also seen his star rise into the upper echelons of popular culture. After a public spat with late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel, Paul linked up with Drake in Europe, and has reportedly agreed to fight Mike Tyson in 2022.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Naturally, Paul's bout with Tyson has been a hot subject of discussion and the Impaulsive host has been inundated with questions about fighting the boxing legend. But last night, while waiting outside the Nightingale nightclub in Los Angeles, those questions turned into insults, and those insults turned into a physical altercation.

According to TMZ, Paul was was waiting for the club's valet to bring his Polaroid camera from his car when he was surrounded by autograph seekers asking questions about the Tyson fight. When Paul refused to answer the questions, one heckler crossed the line, reportedly yelling out, "Are you a p***y, or what?"

TMZ says responded aggressively, "getting in his face and shoving him before smacking him in the head."

Paul's Impaulsive co-host, Mike Majlak, reportedly jumped into action, pushing the heckler away before bear-hugging Paul and pulling him away from the situation. The two calmed down and eventually entered the club, but it's clear the altercation was intense, despite Paul reportedly smiling the whole time.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

After Paul and Majlak disappeared inside Nightingale, it was reported that the heckler was questioned by security, but ultimately let go and "stormed off in the opposite direction."

While incidents like these are not new for Paul, it will be interesting to see if they continue as his rise to fame continues. Paul has been an internet star for the better part of a decade, but is now becoming more of a household name, and it's inevitable that autograph seekers and fans are going to expect more and more from the 26-year-old.

What do you think of Paul's reported scuffle outside an L.A. nightclub? Let us know in the comments.

[via]