For those who don't spend every waking moment on the internet, there is a new personality who has been blowing up on TikTok and various other platforms. That person just so happens to be 18-year-old Hasbulla Magomedov, who has been called "Mini Khabib" due to the fact that he is also from Dagestan. Hasbulla has a medical condition that is responsible for his size, however, he has never let it stop him from achieving his dreams. In fact, Hasbulla is set to fight Tajik singer Abdu Rozik in an event that has many Hasbulla fans excited.

Logan Paul has taken notice of Hasbulla and recently, he paid homage to the Dagestanian. Paul is set to face off against Floyd Mayweather on Sunday, and ahead of the match, Paul stated that he is looking to unleash his "inner Hasbulla."

"I know as long as I channel my inner Hasbulla, the greatest fighter of our time, we are going to get the job done," Paul said. "I'm channeling him. The fiercest warrior the world has ever seen. We love Hasbulla. I want him to walk out with me. Give me Hasbulla!"

Logan is a massive underdog in his fight against Mayweather and it is going to take a miracle for him to win. However, if he pulls it off, we can only imagine what kind of cesspool Twitter will become.

