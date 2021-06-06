Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul both weighed in ahead of their upcoming fight, Saturday night, and the results shouldn't surprise anyone. Paul is just under 35 pounds heavier than Mayweather.

The official numbers list Paul at 189.5 pounds and Mayweather at 155 pounds. As for height, Paul is 6’2” while Mayweather is 5’8”.

“He’s not ready,” Paul said after weighing in. “He doesn’t know what to expect. This isn’t the biggest fight of my life, it’s the biggest fight of his life. … I’m going to get it done, it’s a fight and anything can happen. Floyd’s not ready, that’s all I can say.”



Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images

Earlier this week, Paul told Aidin Ross that he's confident he'll win: "I hit hard, I hit hard on big dudes. No headgear...granted, you got to catch him. That's the hard part."

Paul's brother, Jake, recently defeated a former fighter of his own in mixed martial artist Ben Askren.

“I’ve been here before, I know what it takes,” said Mayweather. “I fought every different style you can possibly fight. Height don’t win fights, weight don’t win fights, fighting wins fights and I can fight.”

A loss for Mayweather would be historic, as the former boxer finished his career undefeated at 50-0.

Mayweather and Paul will fight Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

