Logan Paul made a name for himself on Vine and on YouTube although on Sunday, he will be going up against boxing royalty in the ring. Floyd Mayweather will be staring him down from across the ring and it is going to be one of the most bizarre spectacles in the history of boxing. Many fans are skeptical about what they are going to see, especially when you consider how there isn't going to be a winner in this fight. The only way one of these men can win is by knockout, which is easier said than done.

Regardless, Paul is extremely confident heading into the fight, and he's almost certain that he can deliver a knockout punch. While speaking to Adin Ross, Paul noted that he has some solid punching power and that during sparring sections, he has been known to do some serious damage.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

"I hit hard, I hit hard on big dudes," Paul said. " No head gear...granted, you got to catch him. That's the hard part." Paul went on to say that he is blessed to be in this position right now and that he wants to make the most of his opportunity.

Heading into the Sunday, the internet is waiting on Paul to fail, although if he puts up a solid performance, perhaps we could see a shift in public opinion. No matter what, it's going to be a fun night on social media, and we can't wait for every second of it.