Lil Baby has carved out a position as one of hip-hop's biggest superstars, to the point where he's even begun receiving recognition as one of the modern-day greats. And while he's certainly been thriving both critically and commercially, the Atlanta rapper is not without his detractors.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul recently raised eyebrows after publically putting Baby on the clock, giving him a year at most. "I'm all for the new artists but this one, in particular, I have no idea what he's saying," said Paul, in a recent podcast appearance. "I have none. And it all sounds the same, his tone is the same, it's all the same. I give him a year."

The comment was enough to elicit a response from Baby, who opted for the rapper's favorite route: dismissal. "Logan who?" he asked, taking to Twitter. "More like give em a year to have 100ms."

It didn't take long before Logan Paul came forward to issue an updated take on the matter, essentially eating it crow and admitting that he missed the mark with his original assessment. "I was wrong about Lil Baby," he wrote, prompting fans to have a laugh at his flip-floppery. Some even suggested that the QC goons had words for Paul, prompting the expeditious take-back.

In any case, it would appear that Logan Paul has since hopped on board the Lil Baby bandwagon, though it's unclear as to what prompted him to see the light. In other Baby news, the rapper was recently arrested in Paris alongside NBA player James Harden; read more on that right here.