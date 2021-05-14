In just under a month from now, Logan Paul will get to fight Floyd Mayweather in what could very well be the biggest farce the boxing world has ever seen. On the contrary, it could be a very good fight, with both men giving it their all and putting on a great show for the entire world to see. At this point, no one truly knows what is going to happen although there is no doubt it will be some sort of big spectacle.

Leading up to the event, Logan has been training hard and on Thursday, he took to YouTube with a brand new video in which he fought against Rob Gronkowski's four brothers. In the video down below, Gronk was the referee for the festivities all while Gronk's four brothers each got one round against Logan.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

In the end, Logan was able to win each round pretty easily although it makes sense when you consider he has all of the formal training. Rob himself said he would be down to go up against Logan in the future and while this sounds like a good idea, it will probably never actually happen.

Either way, this was a nice easy warm-up for Logan although once June 6th rolls around, things are probably going to get a lot harder for him.