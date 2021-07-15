Last month, all eyes were on boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and social media aficionado Logan Paul as the two squared off in the boxing ring at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The pair exchanged some heavy blows throughout, but the fight went the distance before either could land a knockout blow. Now, a month and some change after the event, Paul seems hungry for more action, calling for a rematch and claiming he'll "finish" Mayweather this time around.

Paul caught up with TMZ Sports on Wednesday and told them on-camera that he hopes to figure out the logistics of a rematch with Mayweather, which reportedly exceeded more than 1 million pay-per-view purchases – a very successful return for what was essentially an exhibition match. The two took home a decent chunk of cash from the fight, with Mayweather earning much more than Paul, but both taking in a share of the PPV earnings.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The exhibition fight on June 6 gave viewers the full eight rounds, but it was not officially scored or recorded. Mayweather had the clear advantage, landing calculated blows aimed toward Paul's larger body frame and weight. Paul's technique was much less refined, but he still got in a few licks at the boxing hall of fame great. At the conclusion of the exhibition, Paul expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to step into the ring with an all-time boxer like Mayweather.

"This is one of the greatest moments of my life," Paul said after the match. "I’m happy. It’s an honor to grace the ring with him."

The event was certainly marketed and sold as a spectacle more than a boxing match that would uphold the value and legacy of the sport. Performances from the Migos and Moneybagg Yo introduced both fighters into the ring, and a star-studded ringside kept eyes glued to TV screens. A rematch would most likely match – or possibly beat – the financial and commercial success of the first exhibition.

Would you be excited for a Mayweather vs. Paul II? Who would you take in the rematch? Let us know in the comments below.