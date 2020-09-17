After numerous outlets reported that Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather were set to fight in an exhibition match, TMZ clarified that "sources close to Mayweather [said] the undefeated legend has been approached with an offer to fight the YouTube star sometime in 2020 ... but as of now, no one has signed on the dotted line."

Although the talks are still tentative at this juncture, TMZ reports that "it's far from a done deal and right now Floyd is leaning toward 'no.'"

At this point, with millions to his name and nothing left to prove, it seems like Floyd will only step back in the ring for fun or a personal challenge. He hasn't fought professionally since an exhibition match with Japanese mixed martial artist Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018, which was his first since his victory over Conor McGregor in 2017.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Paul hasn't fought since losing his debut match with fellow Youtuber KSI. The British Youtuber mocked Paul on Twitter, calling cap after reports that the match was not quite as set in stone as it was first made out to be.

Still, "leaning toward 'no'" isn't quite no. Do you think a match with Logan Paul is worth Money Mayweather stepping out of retirement? Let us know what you think in the comments below.