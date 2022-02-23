Logan Paul is fully embedding himself into the fighting world, and regardless of the sport, he wants to try new things. From wrestling to boxing, Paul is doing it all, and now, he is looking to create some business ventures out of his love for combat sports. In fact, Logan is getting into the slap fighting game as he is teaming up with Arnold Schwarzenegger for the Slap Fighting Championship.

The very first SFC event is set to take place on March 5th in Columbus, Ohio, and both Paul and Schwarzenegger are very excited about it. In an interview with USA Today, the two spoke on this new endeavor, and how the sport of slap fighting is starting to grow quite rapidly. For those who don't know, it usually involves two people slapping each other one at a time. In this new league, there will be three rounds, and knockouts are very much a possibility.

“I love the absurdity of it,” Paul said. “I love the idea that two guys could just stand across from each other and just slap each other and see who falls down first. It’s hilarious to me. It’s like, how is that a real event? What the (expletive) is that sport?” Schwarzenegger echoed these sentiments as he came out and said "I know we’re going to have a great time watching the slap competition as long as we don’t get slapped."

Logan recently spoke to Arnold on his podcast, and as you will see below, they went a bit more in-depth on the endeavor. You can check out the podcast, down below.

