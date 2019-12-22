Logan Paul was the latest celebrity to be involved in a sex tape scandal, but it looks he didn't actually star in any explicit video. It was speculated recently that one of the two men performing sexual acts on each other in a leaked video was actually former Youtube personality turned professional boxer, Logan Paul, based on the resemblance the two bear to each other. After his name began trending on Saturday amid the sex tape rumours, Logan decided to address the rumours with humour.

"100k retweets and ill release the full sex tape," he wrote. While this promise is likely not genuine and instead indicates that Logan is not actually featured in the video in question, he doesn't technically deny it, either. Logan continued these antics by sending a message to Youtube makeup guru, James Charles, who is actually gay: "james charles ur next." He also referred to the whole debacle with some clever word play that somewhat confirms his lack of involvement in the sex tape by tweeting, "when click bait turns to dick bait."

Logan's brother Jake Paul also addressed the situation, posting a screenshot of his conversation with Logan in which he informs his brother that he is trending due to his alleged sex tape.