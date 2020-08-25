Locksmith & KXNG Crooked Link Up For "Blasphemy"

Given the two emcees handling business on "Blasphemy," there's no doubt that the bars will be bountiful. Rest assured that both Locksmith and KXNG Crooked don't disappoint on that front, with the former setting the G-funk instrumental ablaze with a lyrically dexterous opening verse. And that's not an understatement -- listeners looking to get the full impact of Locksmith's penmanship will likely have to hit that rewind button a few times over. "Bestowing these stonings and throwing his life in these poems," he spits, kicking off a multisyllabic masterclass while Xzibit stands proudly behind him.

Never one to be outdone on the lyrical tip, at least not without a fight, KXNG Crooked holds it down for verse two. Unleashing a blistering flow as his schemes unfold, the sheer volume of his vocabulary is something to behold. "Get clapped n***a war is real, you mad cause my city's on," he boasts, setting up an internal rhyme scheme. "I Kaepernick any song, make the track and the chorus kneel." For those who appreciate punchlines and carefully curated verses, look no further than Locksmith and KXNG Crooked's "Blasphemer."

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I know they mad, they hate to see a thug shining

Death Row chain, only time that I wore blood diamonds

Contributions to the west, you wondering what's mine

Too $hort brought pimpin, I brought the heavy punchlines