Locksmith & Jarren Benton Link Up With Oba Rowland To Take Us “Out The Box”

Over the past week, Locksmith has eagerly been teasing followers about his latest single, “Out The Box.” The new release sees the 36-year-old link up with Jarren Benton and Oba Rowland, and features production by Decap.

Locksmith’s enthusiasm for his song is clear, and we can see why. The nearly 4-minute long track relentlessly and consistently throws quick, clever lyrics at listeners over a complimentary, almost eerie at times, beat.

Back in April, the California native shared The Lock Sessions Vol. 2, which saw him team up with an impressive roster of artists including KXNG Crooked, Lazarus, Atmosphere, Mark Battles, JAG, and Martin Luther McCoy, just to name a few.

Lock’s Instagram comments are full of flame emojis following the release of “Out The Box,” with one listener even calling the hitmaker his “favourite lyricist.” Others told Locksmith that he “never disappoints,” proving that the trio’s new track is a certified hit (with some audiences, anyway).





Quotable Lyrics:

There’s never been a box big enough to fit me

There’s never been a gap in between what I felt was my dream

And the bug that bit me

If a slug had hit me