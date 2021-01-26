mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lo Village Drop Off Their New EP "Lost In America"

Aron A.
January 25, 2021 20:23
Lost In America
Lo Village

Maryland's Lo Village return with their new EP, "Lost In America."


Maryland's Lo Village has been warming up over the past few months. The trio released "Terry Crews" in October, followed by "Out The Window" as they built the anticipation for a new project. This weekend, they released their socially-charged new project, Lost In America. Lo Village offer an honest reflection of America, especially following last summer's protests and the political tension that was felt through the air. 

"Lost in America is our response to the chaos and disruption that we witnessed over the last year,” Lo Village said in a press release. “Tough times call for a reality check and we wanted to be as transparent and vulnerable as possible with our audience. It’s important for us to not make the same mistakes which got us to this place. We know better, so we have to be better.”

Check it out below. 

