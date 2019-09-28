mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

LNDN DRGS Puts Together An All-Star Team For Their Compilation Album, "Affiliated"

Noah C
September 28, 2019 12:15
Affiliated
LNDN DRGS

The duo and their homies piece together a sunny and soulful album.


LNDN DRGS is composed of Compton rapper, Jay Worthy, and Vancouver producer, Sean House, but the collaborative project has never just been about the two of them. Earlier this year, they put out an album with Curren$y (Umbrella Symphony). Before that, they enlisted LA producer/rapper, Left Brain, for Brain on DRGS. Before that, they sought production assistance from P on the Boards for a 7-track project. Their debut album, Aktive, is their only project listed solely under their group's name, but it's still littered with features. 

If you listen to any one of these collaborations, it becomes immediately clear that LNDN DRGS knows how to pick artists that compliment their sound. But more importantly, these artists don't appear to be brought in for purely sonic purposes. They sound like they belong to a hip hop community, all bound by a common ethos and demeanour. That's why LNDN DRGS was so successful in bringing back the spirit of the compilation album with Affiliated.  

Affiliated features Meyhem Lauren, Larry June, Casey Veggies, Conway the Machine and G Perico - to name a few. Sean House's production is strongly G-Funk influenced, but there are also moments where the bass and synths settle down to allow soulful samples to shine through. Every member of the all-star team that LNDN DRGS gathers knows how to tackle these beats with finesse. They all rap smoothly on the surface, letting the airiness of the instrumentals expand while breathing more life into the tracks. 

LNDN DRGS Puts Together An All-Star Team For Their Compilation Album, "Affiliated"
