LNDN DRGS Enlists Casey Veggies For "Town Bidness"

LNDN DRGS, the duo made up of Compton's Jay Worthy and Vancouver's Sean House, have been fans of collaboration since they first stepped on the scene. They made projects with A$AP Mob's P On The Boards, Alchemist and most recently, Curren$y. Their album that's dropping this Friday, titled AFFILIATED, boasts a large cast of impressive artists, including Meyhem Lauren, G Perico and Conway the Machine.

Based on all the collaborators listed above, it's made clear that LNDN DRGS favors rap with a smooth, jazzy sound. Their new single, "Town Bidness" confirms that. Producer, Sean House, flips The Gap Band's "I'm In Love" to extract a horn-heavy sample that gives the song a sunny feel. The duo enlists LA rapper, Casey Veggies, for a verse, making sure only those with the most mellow flows are hopping on this beat.

LNDN DRGS also released two other singles off AFFILIATED, "All About U" (feat. Problem) and "Sideshow" (feat. Conway the Machine).

Quotable Lyrics

Rented me a new Impala it got a clean stash

30 clip all in that bitch if n****s need that

P-phone, been for the gang like n****s bleed that

Still with my day one n****s, better believe that