mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

LNDN DRGS Connects With Boldy James On "Legend Of Zelda"

Aron A.
December 08, 2020 14:03
117 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Legend Of Zelda
LNDN DRGS Feat. Boldy James

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

LNDN DRGS and Boldy James connect for a smooth new record.


It feels like things have been relatively quiet with Sean House and Jay Worthy's collaborative side project LNDN DRGS but they've both have their plates full with other ventures. Worthy's been on one hell of a run this year with the release of his solo project, and two collaborative joints -- one with Shlomo, another with Harry Fraud.

LNDN DRGS is back at it again, though, with a new project set to drop this Friday. Worthy and House reconnect alongside Griselda's Boldy James for their new record, "Legend Of Zelda." Paying homage to the classic Nintendo game, the two rappers deliver some groovy vibes with laid-back, smoke-induced flows.

Check out LNDN DRGS latest single with Boldy James below and keep your eyes peeled for Burnout 4 dropping on Friday.

Quotable Lyrics
Link with plugs that I met, father connect with Griselda
She had a thing for Louise but I was messin' with Thelma
Cooked it up in a pickle jar, pyrex and the hammers
Waitin' on the pack to land, I had to check with the mailman

LNDN DRGS
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  117
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
LNDN DRGS Boldy James
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS LNDN DRGS Connects With Boldy James On "Legend Of Zelda"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject