LNDN DRGS Connects With Boldy James On "Legend Of Zelda"

It feels like things have been relatively quiet with Sean House and Jay Worthy's collaborative side project LNDN DRGS but they've both have their plates full with other ventures. Worthy's been on one hell of a run this year with the release of his solo project, and two collaborative joints -- one with Shlomo, another with Harry Fraud.

LNDN DRGS is back at it again, though, with a new project set to drop this Friday. Worthy and House reconnect alongside Griselda's Boldy James for their new record, "Legend Of Zelda." Paying homage to the classic Nintendo game, the two rappers deliver some groovy vibes with laid-back, smoke-induced flows.

Check out LNDN DRGS latest single with Boldy James below and keep your eyes peeled for Burnout 4 dropping on Friday.

Quotable Lyrics

Link with plugs that I met, father connect with Griselda

She had a thing for Louise but I was messin' with Thelma

Cooked it up in a pickle jar, pyrex and the hammers

Waitin' on the pack to land, I had to check with the mailman