Lloyd Returns With Call For Change On "They Don't Care"

Lloyd doesn't release music all too often, so when he does, we tend to pay attention. The r'n'b singer has been around for awhile, yet he's always remained relatively elusive and low-key as far as imprint in the rap (or r'n'b, rather) game. He dropped his album Tru in 2018, as you may recall, the album cover artwork infamously featured Lloyd with literally nothing but his guitar on. And since the album was released, he's only popped up on our radar a handful of times.

Luckily, EMPIRE distribution managed to coax Lloyd out of hiding, and for a good cause at that. EMPIRE has teamed up with their artists to create compilation album titled Voices for Change. Voices for Change is out on streaming services today, and proceeds will be going towards the ACLU.

Lloyd prefaced his own contribution to the project with the following words: "Our differences make us beautiful, not unequal. I use my voice to spread love, to inspire enlightening conversations, and, as a father, to make this world a more compassionate place for my son and daughter."

Among the artists featured, Lloyd is also accompanied by artists like Haiti Baby, Mozzy, Jackboy, Rexx Life Raj (with D Smoke) and more. Check it out in full on Spotify here.

Quotable Lyrics

A lot of this shit ain't real

They just made up

The government don't like me

They just fear us

Taking our history

Flip it and then fake us

Living the American dream

But all I hear is Murder