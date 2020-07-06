Over the past few months, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have brought fans across the world together in the midst of a pandemic with Verzuz. Tim and Swizz have brought together artists like Teddy Riley, Babyface, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Fabolous, and Jadakiss into the fold. It's possibly one of the best things to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the highly entertaining battle between Fabolous and a drunken Jadakiss, Lloyd Banks has expressed interest in partaking in the Verzuz. Well, maybe not interested but he did entertain the idea of participating on Twitter earlier today. One fan tweeted, "I wanna see @Lloydbanks in a #Verzuz battle." Though Lloyd Banks is a rather elusive figure on social media, he quoted the tweet asking, "Against who?"

Immediately, fans began pitching possible contenders. Lloyd Banks vs. Styles P was one of the more popular suggestions. Others said that Lloyd Banks should face off with The Game.

Still, fans were egging on the idea of a Joe Budden vs. Lloyd Banks battle. Just as Verzuz started to pick up steam, the idea of that battle was initially shut down by Budden who claimed he would wash Banks. He later apologized before chopping it up about the possible outcome of that battle. Of course, Joe would have to come out of retirement first.

Who do you think Lloyd Banks should go up against? Sound off in the comments.