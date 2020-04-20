Lloyd Banks is undoubtedly a rapper's rapper but he wants to link up with the producer's producer for a joint project. During a recent appearance on The Joe Budden podcast, Lloyd Banks expressed interest in returning to music with a project alongside Alchemist, and even Mobb Deep's Havoc.



"I spoke to Al. We was talkin' 'bout that," Lloyd Banks admitted when asked if he'd ever want to do a project with Daringer or Alchemist. "I've never even been produced," he added, explaining that he was frequently working in the studio with an engineer and sending files back-and-forth. "I've never sat down with a producer. I've done things through e-mail, for the most part."

Though there's no concrete date or any sort of timeline when we could ever expect Lloyd Banks to release new music, he did make some promising remarks about what he would like to do in the future. "So that's definitely something I want to do in the future. Actually sit down and -- whether it's an EP or whatever. Or maybe even a collaborative effort. You know what I mean? Maybe like a half Alchemist, half Havoc," he continued before getting Joe Budden's approval.

Hopefully, this album sees the light of day in the future. Lloyd Banks has already revealed that his vault contains unreleased music with Meek Mill, Gucci Mane, and Lil Durk.