Lloyd Banks has once again returned to the fold, with his recent album The Course Of The Inevitable having been met with acclaim from many of his fellow lyricists. Despite being an independent release with little promotion, Banks' first studio drop in eleven years went on to move an estimated 12K in album-equivalent units, not to mention the merch he released alongside it.

While it might have been enough for Banks to ride off into the sunset with another stellar release under his belt, it would appear that The Course Of The Inevitable was only the beginning. Yesterday, he teased that the project was "just a jab," with the implication being that a knockout punch would soon follow. Today, Banks continued to spark even more hype, teasing that he has a "Huge announcement on the way!!" Alas, that's all the Punchline King opted to give us.

Tom Briglia/ WireImage/Getty Images

Naturally, Banks' cryptic teasers led fans to speculate on potential outcomes, with suggestions ranging from a Deluxe Edition to a string of tour dates. On the topic of the former, Banks did confirm that he left about five tracks on the cutting room floor, so there's always the chance we'll see some more new music. Seeing as he likened COTI to a jab, some have even speculated that Banks is gearing up to finish the combo with yet another album -- though that kinda feels like wishful thinking, doesn't it?

Either way, it's welcome to see Banks active in the game once again -- here's hoping that he sticks around for the foreseeable future. Support the PLK by streaming The Course Of The Inevitable, and read our official review of the album right here.