The Punchline Boy appears to be nearing a return to the rap world.

Lloyd Banks has been teasing his retirement for years, choosing not to release any new music in a while and prompting fans to practically beg the former G-Unit rapper to come through with an album. While he's not exactly confirming that he's about to drop some new vibes, he is cryptically alluding to that fact by posing in the studio, zoned into the creation process and reminding folks that he's still got unreleased records with some heavy hitters.

Taking to social media, Lloyd Banks posted a photo of himself in the studio, presumably working on some new music. In the comments, a fan argued that, at this point, the 37-year-old owes us a lot more than just one body of work. When they asked about the status of his records with rappers like Juelz Santana, Gucci Mane, Meek Mill, and Lil Durk, Banks assured that those tracks are still in the vault.

"What happened to the songs Meek, Gucci, Lil Durk and all the other songs n***as did with Banks.. is n***as scared to release those?" asked the fan.

"I have all of the records..just never released them," confirmed the recording artist.

Hopefully, this upload means that Lloyd Banks is nearing his return to music. We could use some new bars from the legendary emcee right about now.