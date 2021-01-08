Lloyd Banks Spits Bars On "Element Of Surprise"

Don't call it a comeback, but Lloyd Banks has officially returned with a new solo track. Arriving courtesy of Griselda and Black Soprano Family's brand new Conflicted film soundtrack, "Element Of Surprise" finds Banks once again picking up his punchline crown and stepping into the booth. Having recently turned in a stellar verse on Conway The Machine's "Juvenile Hell," it's clear that Banks has been finding common ground with the Griselda movement, relishing in the grimy production and emphasis on bars.

Here, Banks does what he does best, taking to a raw instrumental from Nothing But M's and letting fly some hard-hitting lyricism. "How you gon' threaten me with real events, I left already / separated from entertainment now my head is steady," raps Banks. "The industry can SMD, I keep the letters ready / always been disciplined but dedication's necessary." Though we'll always be happy for some new Banks, receiving his music in such sporadic doses is certain an exercise in patience. Perhaps the day will come when we see a new mixtape from the PLK, and who knows -- maybe he'll take his growing Griselda affiliation to its logical conclusion.

