Lloyd Banks, Snoop Dogg & 50 Cent Sparked Up On "I Get High"

Mitch Findlay
September 05, 2019 13:01
I Get High
Lloyd Banks Feat. 50 Cent & Snoop Dogg

It's never a dull moment with Lloyd Banks, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent in the smoking circle.


It's a sad day when Lloyd Banks says "the people are no longer checking for him." Especially given that people are still listening to the work of fellow hip-hop veterans, like Jadakiss, Styles P, Fabolous, Royce Da 5'9", and more. It's entirely possible that Banks is simply employing the age-old tactic of reverse psychology to gauge audience response, but his words sting nevertheless. Perhaps he oughta remind himself that nostalgia is among the most powerful tools, as the film and television industry is happy to confirm. With that in mind, it feels only right to highlight one of Bank's classic tracks, the smoker's anthem "I Get High."

Stemming from his beloved Hunger For More album, seen by many as a classic, "I Get High" pairs Banks with the quintessential bud smoking wingman, Snoop Doggy Dogg. The perfect blend of punchlines, marijuana bars, and damn-near endless charisma, this slick Hi-Tek-produced track is the perfect soundtrack for your next spark up - even if you're like 50 Cent, and simply prefer to spectate. All hail the Punchline King.

Quotable Lyrics

That Cali bud special, so special I held the blunt so long
Snoop had to tell me, "Pass the weed nephew!"
Fuck rap, I'm the wrong one to get pissed off
Cause the pump'll make you "Jump" like Kris Kross
My n***a dead and it's hard to let go
So I'm blowin' on that wet doe, same color as Gecko

Lloyd Banks
Lloyd Banks 50 Cent Snoop Dogg the hunger for more throwback tbt
