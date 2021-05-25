Lloyd Banks has been steadily rolling out his upcoming album The Course Of The Inevitable, which was up until recently strictly referred to as COTI. While the Punchline King hasn't revealed much in the way of new music, he has gone a long way in setting a tone, having delivered a few trailers featuring a spoken word performance from Rashan Brown. Based on the production value we've seen so far, it's looking like a massive endeavor from Banks, who hasn't released a studio album since 2010.

Last night, Banks came through to share another piece of the COTI puzzle, unveiling the official album cover on his Instagram page. "The Course Of The Inevitable!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" captions Banks. [Photo by] @anthonybgeathers starring my boy! Christopher Lloyde II."

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

With the cover out in the open, it feels like it's only a matter of time before Banks comes through to unveil the full tracklist. Given some of his recent collaborators -- a list that includes names like Havoc, Conway The Machine, and Ransom -- it wouldn't be surprising to see a few familiar faces lining the project. Of course, there remain many fans still hoping for a callback to the G-Unit era, as Young Buck previously opened the door for collaboration on "Ash Tray." Unlikely, but the hold of nostalgia remains difficult to shake.

Check out the official album cover for The Course Of The Inevitable, and look for more news on the upcoming album to surface in the near future. Are you excited to see what Banks has been cooking up?