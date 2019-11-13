Lloyd Banks has become somewhat of a reclusive emcee, and we respect that. True, we'd always appreciate some new bars from the Punchline King, especially after he admitted his buzz had faded in recent years. Yet an artist must move in a fashion that's beneficial to them, and it's likely Banks will return to the fold if and whenever he's ready. In the meantime, the mixtape legend has been content to weigh in on the game from afar, taking the time to share an insane Throwback pic, the likes of which can only be equated to a hip-hop version of "Where's Waldo."

Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"HipHop! Who do you recognize? Best picture ever," writes Banks, a testament to his status as a hip-hop scholar. The challenge is an admittedly difficult one, and even the most studious hip-hop heads might struggle with singling out those involved. In fact, to pinpoint a specific artist requires a computer-like mastery of facial recognition. Having gone down in New York circa 1998, it skews heavily toward the East Coast, with dozens of legends on deck for the occasion.

Fat Joe can be seen at the frontlines. Puffy can be seen shielding his eyes from the sun. Busta Rhymes is present, as are Kool Herc, Rakim, Slick Rick, and KRS One. The Lox are on standing by, as they would be. Havoc is there The pioneers of the genre, all united for a singular purpose. It's really beautiful to see, an integral piece of hip-hop history preserved. Respect to Lloyd Banks for sharing such an iconic cultural moment. Who can you spot?