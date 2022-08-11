Following the release of "The Course of the Inevitable 2," Lloyd Banks says that he plans on releasing several more albums in the coming years.
Lloyd Banks says that he's "chasing the ultimate album" and that the 40-year-old plans on dropping at least one album per year for the next five years. Speaking with HipHopDX for a new interview, the former G-Unit artist spoke about his recent project, The Course of the Inevitable 2, as well as his future in hip hop.
“I’ve always been self-motivated since my younger years, even before I actually made it into Hip Hop,” Banks told the outlet. “So I guess I set such a high bar for myself watching all the artists that I grew up on. I feel like I’m still growing as an MC and as a student at my craft.”
Lisa Lake / Getty Images
He added: “I just feel like I’m chasing the ultimate album, you know what I mean? So it’s like, I can’t possibly be finished. I also lost more than a few years from just taking hiatuses in the business. In a lot of spots, I’ve might have been expected to have momentum, but I wasn’t in a situation at the time to just drop album after album."
From there, Banks revealed his plans for the next several years: “Now, I feel like I’m fully capable of dropping an album for the next five years. At least once a year, if not twice.”
In 2021, the original Course of the Inevitable was Banks' first studio album since 2010's H.F.M. 2 (The Hunger for More 2). He had. however, released several mixtapes in the decade between.
The Course of the Inevitable 2 was released on July 15, 2022 featuring collaborations with Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, and more.
