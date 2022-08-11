Lloyd Banks says that he's "chasing the ultimate album" and that the 40-year-old plans on dropping at least one album per year for the next five years. Speaking with HipHopDX for a new interview, the former G-Unit artist spoke about his recent project, The Course of the Inevitable 2, as well as his future in hip hop.

“I’ve always been self-motivated since my younger years, even before I actually made it into Hip Hop,” Banks told the outlet. “So I guess I set such a high bar for myself watching all the artists that I grew up on. I feel like I’m still growing as an MC and as a student at my craft.”



Lisa Lake / Getty Images

He added: “I just feel like I’m chasing the ultimate album, you know what I mean? So it’s like, I can’t possibly be finished. I also lost more than a few years from just taking hiatuses in the business. In a lot of spots, I’ve might have been expected to have momentum, but I wasn’t in a situation at the time to just drop album after album."

From there, Banks revealed his plans for the next several years: “Now, I feel like I’m fully capable of dropping an album for the next five years. At least once a year, if not twice.”

In 2021, the original Course of the Inevitable was Banks' first studio album since 2010's H.F.M. 2 (The Hunger for More 2). He had. however, released several mixtapes in the decade between.

The Course of the Inevitable 2 was released on July 15, 2022 featuring collaborations with Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, and more.

