If you've been crossing your fingers for a new Lloyd Banks album before the end of the year, it might be time to set your expectations a little lower. The former G-Unit wordsmith is considered one of the best rappers of all time and he's still musically active, albeit he drops very rarely nowadays. Fans of the star have been hoping for some new music from the veteran emcee but in return, Banks keeps on teasing retirement. You can't really blame him either. At this point in his career, he's relatively satisfied watching on from the sidelines and letting the new cats prosper. Still, there are fans that hound him on the daily for new tunes. That happened on Twitter recently and Banks' response is a little depressing, to be honest.

You never want to hear of somebody losing confidence in their ability to live out their dreams. For years, Lloyd Banks was one of the premier spitters in hip-hop but now, he doesn't seem to see himself in that light. When a fan hit him up asking where the new music was stashed away at, he responded, "Let’s be real..ain’t nobody checking for banks anymore."

While there is a bevy of other rappers making big moves, there are certainly a lot of people still checking for Lloyd Banks and we're sure a lot of them would be happy to declare their love for the rapper's work online. If you're feeling hungry for some new Banks, send him some love on social.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images