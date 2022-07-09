Lloyd Banks has been building anticipation for his new album, The Course Of The Inevitable 2, since he announced its upcoming release last month. He's teased a song with Benny the Butcher and released "Menace," a single with another Griselda mainstay, Conway the Machine. He's also dropped another single off the album, "Fell In Love."

Now, Banks has revealed the entire tracklist for the project. The 45-minute album will contain 14 songs, and include features from Vado, Dave East, Tony Yayo, Jadakiss, and the aforementioned Benny the Butcher and Conway the Machine.

It's no surprise that Vado and Dave East are making appearances. Last year, the two joined Banks to create a supergroup called The Council, and they dropped the single "Respect The Jux" earlier this year. Vado also appeared on the first Course Of The Inevitable, which came out in 2021 and also included features from Freddie Gibbs, Roc Marci, Benny The Butcher, Styles P, and Ransom.

Recently, Banks responded to fans who said he does get the recognition he deserves. In a tweet, Banks said, "Trust me... I’m well respected amongst my peers." It's not the first time he's been vocal about his work. When people doubted Banks' production choices on Course Of The Inevitable, Banks had to clap back after the album was released to wide praise. "To think..some of y’all actually questioned my choice of production on COTI before the 1st listen..smh," he tweeted.

Tracklist

1. Impact

2. No Reward

3. Menace (feat. Conway the Machine)

4. Living Proof (feat. Benny the Butcher)

5. Value of a Check

6. Power Steering (feat. Jadakiss)

7. Fell In Love

8. Socialize

9. Murda One

11. Don't Switch (feat. Tony Yayo)

12. Trapped

13. Traffic (feat. Vado and Dave East)

14. On My Way