He's been studying his favorites since as far back as he can remember, and like millions of others, Lloyd Banks was a true fan of Bone Thus-N-Harmony. The Ohio group was a pioneer of the singing rappers trend, and while they touted their thug lifestyle, they were also harmonizing, unlike any other artists at the time. It would make for a successful career that helped Bone Thugs earn legendary status—and aided in giving Banks his nickname.

There's another episode of the Rap Radar Podcast on the horizon, and this time, the New York emcee sits down with Elliott Wilson and Brian "B.Dot" Miller for a candid conversation about his career.



Lisa Lake / Stringer / Getty Images

In an effort to tease the interview, Wilson shared a brief clip when Miller asked Banks about his "Lazy Lloyd" moniker. The rapper even has the nickname tattooed on him.

"To be honest with you, it came from Layzie Bone," said Banks with a chuckle. "Never told nobody that except for him." Miller teased that Banks thought he "the seventh member of Bone Thugs." Banks answered, "Everybody did!" and the room erupted in laughter.

When we have conversations about this generation of the industry thriving on singing rappers, we must always remember that Bone Thugs paved the way. Check out the clip below and make sure to tune into the Rap Radar for more of this conversation.