Lloyd Banks Joins Forces With Jadakiss On "Power Steering"

The Course of the Inevitable 2 is here. The 14-song album sees Lloyd Banks delivering his signature gravelly flow over hard-hitting beats with some great features. On "Menace," Banks is joined by Conway the Machine. On "Living Proof," Banks reunites with Benny The Butcher.

On "Power Steering," Jadakiss makes an appearance alongside Banks. The beat is a syncopated stop-start, creating a march-like feel as the two New York rappers boast about how far they've come. Banks' chorus fits the instrumental well as he discusses the big money he's making and the big legacy he's leaving. Jadakiss does great work on the track too, showing off some lyrical acrobatics and turns of phrase, wrapping up his verse with an encapsulation of the track's message: "I'm a big stepper, you a young dancer / Smoke with me's only gon' lead to lung cancer." According to Banks and Jada, it's best not to mess with the veterans.

Check out the track below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments. Banks' new album The Course of the Inevitable 2 is available on all streaming platforms.

Quotable Lyrics

Camouflage arms for sneak approaches

Can't defy eyes, don't keep the focus

N***a, ain't no more punchlines, I keep explosives

Monkey see, monkey do, MC hypnosis