It has been over eleven years since Lloyd Banks delivered a studio album, with his final effort having been The Hunger For More 2 in November 2010. Though Banks has filled the void with several mixtapes, many have been eager to see another complete album from the Punchline King -- especially in recent years, with gritty bar-driven rap returning to the forefront through artists like Conway, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, Freddie Gibbs, ad more.

Luckily, it would appear that Lloyd Banks has finally declared it time. Shortly after Banks returned with a teaser trailer for his upcoming COTI project, his manager Hovain confirmed that the album was "101% done." Now, Banks has followed up with even more hype-inducing news, changing his Twitter profile picture to "#COTI" and all but cementing that a release of new music is imminent.

Tom Briglia/ WireImage/Getty Images

As of now, the meaning of the acronym has yet to be unveiled, but it's likely something unexpected -- especially considering Banks put 10k on the line for whoever is first to guess it correctly. Hopefully, Banks can come through with some concrete details before long, as many have been eagerly awaiting to see potential guest verses and production credits. Should you be among those eager for COTI news, be sure to check out the brief teaser trailer Banks released at the beginning of May.

Are you excited to see a new album from Lloyd Banks, his first studio release in over a decade? And if so, who do you want to see him collaborate with?