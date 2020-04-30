Travis Scott isn't the only person celebrating a birthday today. Lloyd Banks, one of the most iconic rap artists of all time, turns thirty-eight today and he's just grateful to be able to spend it with family.

Surely celebrating his big day with less raging than La Flame has planned, Lloyd Banks woke up and reflected on another year in his life, happy to be able to spend time with his loved ones.



David Becker/Getty Images

"It’s a blessing to see another year," wrote the G-Unit rapper on Instagram. "And wake up next to my family. PLK nation! Stand up."

This may be a lot to ask for but maybe, just maybe, Banks may consider getting back in the studio and cranking out some clever punchlines to remind us all of his uncanny ability to rock the microphone. It's been a minute since the last time he released a single. Birthdays are a pretty special occasion. Maybe today's the day?

While we wouldn't count on it, that would certainly be a nice gift from him to us. However, this is his day and we just want him to enjoy with family.

Happy birthday, Lloyd Banks. Here's to many more in the coming years!