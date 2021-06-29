Lloyd Banks emerged with the release of The Course Of The Inevitable, boasting appearances alongside Freddie Gibbs, Benny The Butcher, Styles P, and more. The album comes just as more and more artists are announcing their return to the stage and it looks like Lloyd Banks will be following suit this summer.



The Rotten Apple rapper took to Instagram where he announced The Course Of The Inevitable tour this summer. The rapper's 12-date tour kicks off this summer but there seems to be room for more bookings available. "Ok! It’s time," Banks wrote on Instagram. "More shows to be added!! Leave the city I should come to in the comments!! Promoters..still excepting offers!"

The rapper's upcoming tour will be kicking off In Atlanta on August 10 and tentatively ends in Los Angeles on Sept. 3rd. Banks will also be touching down in Philadelphia, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, and more.

Hopefully, these upcoming dates that Banks has planned aren't the last for him. More and more artists have been revealing plans to hit the road now that the COVID-19 numbers are significantly decreasing and vaccine numbers are going up.

Check out our review of the rapper's latest album here and peep the dates below for Lloyd Banks' upcoming The Course Of The Inevitable tour.