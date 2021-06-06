Lloyd Banks & Styles P Sweep The Streets On "Food"

The streets have been waiting on new Lloyd Banks for a minute and on Friday, he finally delivered. Course Of The Inevitable arrived in all of its 18-track glory on Friday, marking the return of the Punchline King. While Banks has hinted that new music on the way, he slowly unveiled details over the weeks, beginning with the album's trailer.

The project largely finds Banks tackling gritty East Coast production on his own but there are several incredible collaborations. On "Food," Lloyd Banks connects with Styles P for an immediate highlight. Illatracks delivers a spacious beat with eloquent violin samples colliding against bouncy East Coast drums. Meanwhile, the two rappers assert their street status with gritty punchline after punchline.

Check the record out below and sound off with your favorite track off of COTI.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm a giant, noisy footsteps can't sneak with ya

Been runnin' shit, the next move is a flea flicker

Still makin' 'em sick like sweet liquor

Book full of "told yous" in my MVP picture

