Lloyd Banks & Ludacris Were A Welcome Duo On "Gangsta"

Mitch Findlay
October 01, 2020 11:37
Gangsta
Lloyd Banks Feat. Ludacris

Lloyd Banks and Ludacris held it down as equals on the mixtape classic "Gangsta," a relic of the Whoo Kidd era.


To all those who saw this pairing and immediately rushed to the page in search of a new collaboration, apologies are in order. It's simply Throwback Thursday -- though in all honesty, we've been doing our best to spotlight classic hip-hop tunes no matter the occasion. For this particular installment, it feels appropriate to highlight a rare duet between two site favorites, a pair of lyricists who remain celebrated as some of the best to ever do it.

Released back when 2 Chainz was signed to DTP and still went by Tity Boi, "Gangsta" marks the first collaboration between Ludacris and Lloyd Banks, on some bar-heavy mixtape energy to boot. Over some grimy production uncharacteristic of his preferred sound, Luda sets it off with a slew of different flows, his presence alive with character. On the contrary, Banks is as cool and calculated as they come, though he does imbue his New York demeanor with a bit of Southern hospitality. A track that has likely flown largely under the radar given its mixtape roots, "Gangsta" deserves a revisit, as it's always great to hear two lyrical elites on the same track. Do you remember this one?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Fame got these groupies callin', streets is watching
N***as scheming cause I'm gleamin' 
And ni**as bleeding every evening, dope heads on that corner leaning

Lloyd Banks
Lloyd Banks Ludacris Money In The Bank
