Lloyd Banks & Juelz Santana Made A Classic On "Beamer, Benz, Or Bentley"

There's no denying that the hip-hop community has widely accepted Lloyd Banks' 2004 debut album The Hunger For More into the classic canon, and an integral piece of the Punchline King's musical legacy. Six years removed from the release of its predecessor, Banks revisited the series with The Hunger For More 2, a project that featured guest appearances from Pusha T, Styles P, 50 Cent, Juelz Santana, and Eminem (if you're counting the bonus tracks).

Now ten years removed from the album's release, Lloyd Banks took to Twitter to reflect on a decade of The Hunger For More 2. Though not quite as universally revered as part one, many felt that Banks came through and continued the series in a major way, with lead single "Beamer, Benz, Or Bentley" standing out as one of the enduring classic cuts. Boasting a featured verse from Dipset rapper Juelz Santana and a futuristic banger from Prime, Banks proved he could set the mainstream ablaze long removed from G-Unit's dominant run.

For those who still look back fondly on Banks' third studio album, be sure to sound off in the comments with your thoughts on how the project holds up today. In the meantime, show some love to the PLK on this milestone anniversary, and give "Beamer, Benz, Or Bentley" a spin for old time's sake.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Get in my Bimmer, Benz, or Bentley, Bimmer, Benz, or Bentley

Beat it I bet she let me, she been fiending since she met me

I'm the coolest shit especially when I throw on all my Gretzky

Got my Smith and Wessie to protect me so respect me

This is heavy new Bentley, color vanilla and cherry