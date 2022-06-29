Lloyd Banks & Conway The Machine Team Up On "Menace"

Lloyd Banks emerged in 2021 with the release of The Course Of The Inevitable, his first album in nearly eleven years. Fans were ecstatic for a formal return from the Punchline King, and he certainly didn't disappoint. This summer, he's plotting on the release of its sequel, and slowly, he's unveiled new records off of his forthcoming opus.

This morning, he reunited with Conway The Machine for their latest collaboration, "Menace." The two extended their flawless track record together following records like "Bullet Klub" and "Juvenile Hall" alongside Havoc and Flee Lord. The Cartune Beats-produced single is an excellent showcase of potent lyricism and sharp flows between two of the most impressive MCs in the game right now.

Check out the latest from Lloyd Banks below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

We just dropping back to back and we back for your headtop, n***a

When I'm on Dyckman, bitches call the Machine, big papi

And not the guy that bat for the Red Sox

If you diss me in your song, you think I'm 'bout to respond with a verse,

Nah, I get you back with a headshot

