Lloyd Banks & Benny The Butcher Team Up On "Formaldehyde"

Aron A.
June 05, 2021 10:15
Formaldehyde
Lloyd Banks Feat. Benny The Butcher

Lloyd Banks and Benny The Butcher keep it grimey on "Formaldehyde."


At one point, it seemed like we were going to be waiting as long for a project from Lloyd Banks as we did with Jay Electronica's debut album. Thankfully, that was not the case. After a few stellar guest verses and some loose tracks dropping here and there, Friday was the day that Lloyd Banks unleashed his latest body of work, Course Of The Inevitable. With 18 songs in total, the guest appearances are excellently curated to bring out the best out of Lloyd Banks as well as his collaborators.

The rapper reconnects with Griselda's Benny The Butcher for the grimey banger, "Formaldehyde." The record is an excellent showcase of the magic of hip-hop in its purest form -- beats and bars. Lloyd Banks best captures his absence from the game on the first few bars, rapping, "Just let the album ride, I'm back in the zone, it’s 2009/ You on the browser lines, I'm watchin' you n***as with Malcolm eyes." 

There probably isn't a better fit for the record than Benny The Butcher. The Buffalo rapper's dives into the grimey production with a matter-of-fact presence. "It hurt 'em worse when you exceed expectations," he raps. "In my interviews, they tell me, "Explain more"/It's simple, I took a risk and it paid off."

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics
No more fakin' now, you normal facin’ clown
I got better terror to hold your minds than Norman Bates, and now
You don’t wanna shake with the dog, need my paws on the spaceship now
Gotta leave my mark on the town, where they normalize heat and foul

