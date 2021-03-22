Lloyd Banks is up to something. That much is clear. For starters, the Punchline King has been hard at work in the studio, having recently teased an upcoming track that left his fans eager for some new music from the New York lyricist. And while Banks has been known to move at his own methodical pace, it would appear that he has been steadily plotting on his return, confirming that he and Benny The Butcher have a collaboration tucked away in the stash.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

The revelation arose following the release of Benny The Butcher's The Plugs I Met 2, a project on which a Banks feature would have felt right at home. After one fan openly wished for a duet between Benny and Banks, the PLK actually took to Twitter to issue a promising response. "Very soon.." he confirmed, alluding to what many have already concluded -- Lloyd Banks has something in the works, and by his own admission, it won't be much longer before it lands.

Of course, "very soon" seldom means exactly what you might think, at least not in the rap game. Still, even with the uncertainty surrounding a possible release date, it's reassuring to know that 2021 may very well bring a new Lloyd Banks tape into the mix, and one that features a verse from Benny The Butcher at that. Check out his confirmation below and sound off if you're looking foward to some new music from the Punchline King.