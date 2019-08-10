LL Cool J's Daughter Nina-Symone Drops R&B Jam "Call Me"

The apple doesn't fall far from the Smith tree as LL Cool J's daughter is attempting to break into the music industry. In celebration of her 19th birthday, Nina-Symone Smith released the visual to her new single "Call Me," a smooth R&B song that's age-appropriate. The young artist sings about a relationship that has gone wrong, and while there is still love between the two involved, neither can find the strength to rectify the situation in an effort to reconcile.

There have been plenty of other children of famous parents who have struggled with keeping themselves out of trouble, but Nina-Symone has been unproblematic as she has shied away from the limelight. Now that she's following in her father's entertainment career footsteps, expect to hear much more from the budding artist. Check out "Call Me" and let us know what you think of Nina-Symone's latest effort.

Quotable Lyrics

I miss you so much

But I can't hit you up

Why can't you swallow your pride

When it's our love on the line?



