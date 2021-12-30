Those New Years' Eve plans are coming to a screeching halt for millions as venues are canceling events left and right. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been wreaking havoc across the globe and tens of thousands of cases are being reported weekly in the United States alone. Just when residents thought that they would be able to party the night away while ushering in 2022 because they're vaccinated and boosted, Omicron landed with a vengeance.

We've been reporting on the increasing number of celebrities who have come forward with admissions of positive COVID tests, and Deadline reports that LL Cool J is the latest.



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

The Rap icon was all set to take to the stage for Dick Clark's New Year Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest. LL was supposed to headline the coveted event but had to cancel at the last minute. Additionally, Chlöe has reportedly also axed her performance.

“I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE,” LL Cool J said in a statement. “We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!“

For New Year's Eve events that continue to move forward despite the rising cases, reports show that venues are scaling back the number of attendees they're allowing. Are you still going out for New Year's Eve?

