Whenever a popular trend emerges out of the depths of some social media platform, there are always artists battling it out with who did it first. Usually, these arguments are propelled forward thanks to Soulja Boy who, oftentimes in the Rap game, was the catalyst. Known famously as the first real viral rapper, Soulja Boy's online success at the launch of his career has caused him to become widely regarded as the "I did it first" artist.

Such was almost the case with this "Money Message" trend that has been floating around lately. This latest wave was sparked thanks to NBA YoungBoy, who while under house arrest, used cash to spell out an ominous message that many believed was for his enemies.

In the days that have followed, we've seen dozens of people, including rappers, continue the Money Message trend, but there is a bit of a tug of war regarding who really was the first to do it. Of course, Soulja Boy showed off his 2016 version of the trend, while 50 Cent chimed in to revisit a 2015 moment where he spelled out "Broke."

Meanwhile, LL Cool J trumped them all when he took us all the way back to his version of spelling things out with objects. In a photo he posted to social media, a younger-looking LL rocking his signature bucket hat is seen laying on the floor next to his name that was spelled out in ice cubes.

“I was the coolest—literally—spelling my name in ice cubes," was written above the photo. In the caption to his post, LL added, “Been there.” It wasn't quite cash, but it still made an impression. Check it out below.