When LL Cool J released the iconic rap single "Rock The Bells" off his debut album Radio, it jumpstarted a legacy that is still going strong both in and outside of Hip-Hop culture. Now, the legendary Queens-bred emcee is branding it even further with an entire capsule collection of fly streetwear gear.



Image via Publicist

Officially titled Rock The Bells Drop 1, the collection consists of limited-edition drops designed to emulate classic elements of hip-hop, including graffiti, DJing, breakdancing and of course the power of MCing that LL did so well during his come-up. Highlights from the initial set include T-shirts, handcrafted-designed hoodies, long-sleeve shirts, crewnecks, hats and a standout limited edition Rock The Bells x Roots Varsity Jacket which is actually inspired by the custom jacket LL Cool J wore in celebration of launching Rock The Bells Radio. As the artist born James Todd Smith has led an unquestionably iconic career for himself in media and music alike, we see him crossing into apparel with just as much success. Congrats, king!

Drop 1 from LL Cool J's Rock the Bells Collection arrives on January 28 via Rockthebells.com. Get a preview of what will be available by checking out the lookbook images below:



Image via Publicist



Image via Publicist