Hip-hop took another blow yesterday after news of Biz Markie's death. The legendary member of the Juice Crew passed away at the age of 57, though a cause of death hasn't been announced. Biz's impact on the rap game is unparalleled as an entertainer, influencing generations of rappers that came after him.



Lars Niki/Getty Images

As fans and friends shared an outpour of tributes, LL Cool J reflected on his relationship with Biz Markie in a tearful video posted to Instagram. "Rest In Power to Biz Markie, my friend. So many memories, man. He was in the basement of my grandmother's house when I wrote 'Rock The Bells.' Just would always hang out back in the days, running around Queens, Long Island, and I'm glad we got to do what we got to do towards the end," he said. "Love you bro. I want to send love to all your fans, millions of fans around the world, your family. Send my love to your family, your wife, management and rest in power, bro. Love you, man. Peace.”

Nas took to Instagram where he shared two posts of Biz Markie including footage from a performance where the iconic beatboxer had the crowd singing the "Cheers" theme song.

Q-Tip later shared his condolences on Twitter before sharing footage of himself and Biz freestyling over the phone.

Ice Cube, Missy Elliott, Magic Johnson, and the Beastie Boys also shared their favorite memories of Biz Markie. Check out a few tributes below.