The impact of Chadwick Boseman's death continues to resonate in the hearts of his fans, and many responded to the tragic news by sharing tributes and homages across social media. That included the rap game at large, especially those who recognized the significance that Marvel's Academy Award-nominated Black Panther had on both people and the film industry. Today, the rap pioneer LL Cool J took a moment to speak on Chadwick Boseman's legacy, praising the late actor as a genuine cultural icon.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

"He inspired Black people all around the world," reflects LL, speaking with Strombo on Apple Music Hits. "He inspired people in general. I think in a short period of time he became a true-to-life hero in his ability to kinda fight through what he was dealing with unbeknownst to the world is just unbelievable man.” And while Boseman remains an accomplished actor, it's impossible to ignore the impact of Black Panther, the role that elevated him into a global superstar.

For LL, the film's importance stretched beyond what might have been expected, going so far as to shape the culture as we know it -- especially for young black children unaccustomed to seeing themselves depicted as larger-than-life superheroes. "Playing that character in Black Panther and changing the perception of how movies with black leads can be treated worldwide, he proved that this whole idea that blacks couldn’t sell internationally was a complete and absolute myth," explains LL. "I mean, he debunked that myth on every level. It proved that it was just part of some sort of systemic biased that had kinda been baked into society.”

For more from LL Cool J, keep an eye out for his upcoming project with Q-Tip, which has yet to receive a release date. Rest in peace to Chadwick Boseman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images