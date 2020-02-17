Lizzo spent much of last year taking over the charts, the radio, and every single magazine you would take a look inside and, now that she's presumably working on some new music, the 31-year-old pop star is focusing on her social brand by unleashing a ton of thirst traps. It feels like, every single day, the "Juice" singer is uploading a new video of herself in some skimpy lingerie, feeling herself to the fullest and emerging as one of the sexiest stars in the world. While she doesn't fit the body type that has been idealized for ages in Hollywood, Lizzo has claimed the hearts of several prolific men and women, including Tory Lanez, Charlamagne Tha God, 50 Cent, and more. Now that Valentines Day has passed, the Detroit native can focus on the holiday that she's been most looking forward to, preparing us all for "side n***a day."



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Her main man has been spoiled with dinner, flowers, and some nightly fun but it's time for Lizzo to get back to her side piece, recording a video just for him (and her millions of Instagram fans.)

"Gettin ready for side n***a day," wrote the singer in her caption. "Love u babe."

What are your thoughts on Lizzo? Is she your type?