A faux beef kicked off between Iggy Azalea and Lizzo after the former begged her fans to continue streaming her hit record "Truth Hurts." Her intention was clear. America's Next Bop Star wanted to surpass the Australian's Billboard Hot 100 record, becoming the woman with the longest-reigning No. 1 rap song of all time. Lizzo clarified that she's got nothing against Azalea but alas, her fans did the work and she's now in the history books, tying the "Fancy" hitmaker at the top of the board.

It's official. Enjoying her seventh week atop the Billboard Hot 100, Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" is one of two songs performed by a female rapper to spend the most time at the peak position on the highly-respected chart. Last week, the Detroit-born superstar was bumped down by Travis Scott's "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM" but since that record has dropped below the Top 5, Lizzo reclaims her rightful position as the Queen of the Charts.

Elsewhere this week, Juice WRLD and YoungBoy Never Broke Again have a banger on their hands with "Bandit," creeping into the Top 10's final position. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Senorita" is still sitting pretty as well as Lil Nas X's "Panini," Post Malone's "Circles" and Chris Brown's collaboration with Drake called "No Guidance."

Congratulations to all the artists who found their way in the Top Ten this week. If Lizzo spends just one more week at No. 1 with this song, she will be the sole owner of the record. You think she'll do it?