It looks like practicality is no longer a priority when it comes to evening wear. Lizzo showed up to the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday in a stunning orange dress, and what better way to accessorize than with a bag the size of a ring pop? The comically-tiny Valentino handbag (or, better yet, pinky-bag) is one of only three of a kind that exists, according to the artist. When asked what she could possibly be carrying in the Barbie-sized purse, Lizzo jokingly replied, "Oh I've got tampons in here, a flask of tequila, condoms..." Not too convinced that all of that, or even one of those items would even fit, but Lizzo's awareness of how ridiculously-sized her accessory (or, as she pronounces it in her and Missy Elliott's song, "Tempo," "accessorary") is turned the novelty item into a fun bit for everyone.

After photos surfaced on Sunday evening of the recently Grammy-nominated singer's outfit, publications and users alike wasted no time in making memes about the miniature bag.

Though nominated for three awards at the ceremony, including New Artist of the Year, the vocalist and flutist didn't have much luck, but who needs awards when you have the world's tiniest bag?